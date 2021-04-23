State removes more voters than were added for fourth month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, for the fourth consecutive month, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than added.

It’s not unusual at this time of year because there are no local, state or federal elections that drive voter interest and get people to register to vote or change their registration.

- Advertisement -

The void gives local and state officials an opportunity to catch up on voter registration clean up.

In March, 4,596 new voters registered, and 6,611 voters were removed – 4,622 deceased voters, 1,447 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 542 felony convicts.

Overall, 2,015 fewer voters were on the rolls as of March 31 compared to Feb. 28, a 0.06 percent decrease.

“Accurate voter rolls contribute to secure elections, and in turn, to public confidence in our system,” said Adams.

Democratic registrants represent 46 percent of the electorate with 1,655,463 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,006 since February 28, a 0.18 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,573,213, or 44 percent of voters.

Republicans saw an increase of 356 registered voters, a rise of 0.02 percent from February 28.

In addition, 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 635 registrants to 331,502, a 0.19 percent climb.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.