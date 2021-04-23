Pandemic has proven ‘digital divide,’ broadband tests are about jobs, not a cliche

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For years, the words ‘digital divide’ became a bit of a cliche.

But the pandemic changed that. From online learning to Zoom meetings, just about everyone now understands how critical the Internet is to everyday life.

That’s even more true for economic development, the leaders of the state’s broadband expansion effort told a Lexington civic club Thursday.

If the progress continues, Kentucky could go from one of worst connected state’s in the country to one of the best.

“But we got a problem in Kentucky and that we do not have the internet connectivity that our commonwealth needs.. Largely our rural state needs that anybody that is experiences this pandemic knows that internet connectivity is paramount we need it to work,” said Lexington Rotary Club president Jamie Shrader.

“It’s taking industrial parks and making them technology centers, it’s taking what has been an ebb tide and making it a rising tide so I think it’s hard to overestimate the promise and the improvements that will be affected by everyone in the commonwealth with their ability to connect to the Kentucky Wired Network,” Kentucky WIRED CEO Rob Morphonios told Rotary Club members.

In the latest move, the Legislature allocated $50 million to help extend the last miles of fiber, known as going from the “middle mile” to the ‘last mile.”

State residents can help by taking a 30-second Internet speed test online to help locate the worst spots in the state which in turn will help target areas where upgrades are needed.