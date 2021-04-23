Lexington Legends hosting two exhibition games for Battle of Bourbon Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Legends baseball announces it is bringing back The Battle of the Bourbon Trail by hosting two exhibition games, against the Florence Yalls on Saturday May 22 and Sunday May 23.

This will be the Lexington Legends first showing of their new Atlantic League of Professional Baseball roster before the June 1 regular season home opener.

- Advertisement -

The Florence Yalls compete in the Frontier League and are set to host Thursday May 20, and Friday May 21 while the Legends will have the home team advantage May 22 and Sunday May 23.

President and CEO of the Legends, Andy Shea alongside President and CEO of the Yalls, David DelBello were able to create a unique series that allowed baseball to live on in the Bluegrass during a time when most sports or forms of entertainment were halted.

Each baseball club fielded two teams and those four teams faced off, round robin style, throughout August and September of 2020.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail was created amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic in July 2020 when both the Lexington Legends and the Florence Yalls faced cancelled baseball seasons.

“What we created and accomplished in 2020 will be memories that last a lifetime. I think the world of the Yall’s crew and am very proud about what we’ve built together. I hope to continue and expand on this rivalry every year.” Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

For more information on The Battle of the Bourbon Trail exhibition games, regular season games, and to purchase tickets visit lexingtonlegends.com