Communities encouraged to ‘light the town red’ for International Firefighters’ Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Light the town RED to support hometown heroes in commemoration of International Firefighters’ Day on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking residents, communities, businesses, and fire departments from coast to coast to celebrate firefighters — the special men and women who respond to calls for help every day, with pride and compassion.

How can you support firefighter friends?

Change the lightbulb on the front porch, or change the color filter shining on a business, to highlight the great work firefighters do every day. Then take a photo and share on social media with the hashtag #Shine4Firefighters.

“Join us in thanking firefighters for their service as they work the front lines of these troubling times,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “Our communities have been made stronger by the dedication of firefighters and nowhere is it more evident in their response to COVID-19.”

Here are some ways to help celebrate International Firefighters’ Day:

Shine Your Light for Firefighters:

The NFFF is asking the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. Asking that families share their story with us on social media using #Shine4Firefighters. If you need “red” light bulbs, please support the NFFF and buy online using our Amazon Associates link at https://amzn.to/2XWm5oE.

Share a Firefighter Thank You:

A simple act of kindness is sometimes all it takes to brighten someone’s day and let them know that they matter.

For creative and compassionate kids (and adults) who want to let our firefighters know that we are grateful for everything they do, we invite you to draw, color, and share your thank you with the NFFF by emailing a photo of your artwork to photos@firehero.org and using on social media with the hashtag #WeThankFFs.

Sharing your works of art on their website and social media on May 4, 2021, International Firefighters’ Day, to raise spirits and celebrate firefighters everywhere.

This is My Firefighter:

Firefighters play a special role in communities across the country; this is a way to honor firefighters who have played a special role in your life.

Would be especially honored if our Fire Hero Family community would share a photo of their firefighters.

Post a picture on your social media platforms of a firefighter who is important to you with the hashtag #ThisIsMyFirefighter.

International Firefighters’ Day was established in 1999 to honor the lives of five firefighters who died in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia, and to recognize the service and sacrifice that firefighters around the world make daily.

This day of recognition is at the core of what the NFFF does: to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to prevent firefighter line-of-duty injuries and deaths.