Central Ky. hat designers grateful for return of the Derby

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With fans back at the Kentucky Derby, so are the hats.

Central Kentucky hat designers say it’s a sigh of relief.

- Advertisement -

“It’s like you’re baking cakes and you’re baking this beautiful cake for people, but nobody’s hungry nobody and wants to eat it,” Polly Singer said.

Singer, owner of Polly Singer Couture Hats, has been designing and hand making hats for more than 25 years.

And like so many other industries, she’s never seen a year like 2020.

“It was horrible, last year was horrible and depressing,” she said.

Now with the big race a week away, she says her feelings of restored hope have blended into her most recent designs.

“I think we’ve all been so starved for color and joy and been trapped in a way,” Singer said. “So, I’ve got some hats with butterflies on them to make it light and happy.”

Meanwhile in Lexington, hat designer and owner of Fancy Derby Hats Stephanie Bell says helping create a festive experience is how she got into the hat making world in the first place.

“If you get a chance to wear a hat you should wear a hat and the more fabulous the better,” Bell said.

While this year means a boost for business, as a native Kentuckian and fan of the Derby, Bell says there’s a spirit of the Derby that she missed just as much.

“We may have taken the Derby for granted, and a lot of other things for granted last year, and so I really think it’s going to be a festive time here in Kentucky,” Bell said. “And I’m just so glad it’s back.”

And whether you like your hat with sparkles or feathers, both designers agree, it’s all about how it makes you feel.

“I could sit and make hats all day long, but it’s the working with people and seeing their face light up,” Singer said.

Previous articleSome of key COVID barometers dip, vaccination push continues
Next articleRainy start to the weekend, warmer temperatures around the corner
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com