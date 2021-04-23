26 make history as first Campbellsville Harrodsburg graduates

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – When they enrolled in 2017, not everyone was sure how it would work.

Some were traditional college kids fresh out of high school. Others were more seasoned with a little life experience under their belt.

- Advertisement -

Now they are making history as the first graduates of the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg campus.

The impact of the process is not lost on them, administrators or the community.

CG: DAVE WALTERS/Associate Vice President (12 secs)

“This is such a milestone and just another one of those steps forward for our campus as we try to equip students and expose them to life change,” said Associate Vide President Dave Walters.

“Just the experience of being here four years is something that grew me as a man. I am blessed to be here, blessed to graduate April 29,” added graduating senior Devin Baker.’

“It’s been great to see that sort of turn on its head and what that has brought to the community. All in all, I’m very proud to have been part of it from the beginning,” noted fellow senior Tevis Milburn.

The Harrodsburg campus opened in 2016 and began enrolling students in 2017. The first graduates — 26 of them — were honored at a reception Thursday.

Baker, a senior sport management major from Lexington, enrolled as a freshman and played basketball for the Pioneers after graduating from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

He says CU Harrodsburg’s motto “Life Change Happens Here” accurately reflects his experience. (Video)

Baker, who plans to become a coach, said: “When I came here, I realized coaches don’t just motivate you to play basketball. They teach you lessons in life such as accountability, leadership, resilience and never giving up.”

Milburn, who grew up in Harrodsburg and now lives in Danville. She took a few years off after high school before enrolling at CU Harrodsburg in 2017.

Now married with a baby, this non-traditional student will graduate with a bachelor’s in social work, and she looks forward helping people in and around the communities she has called home. (Video)

“Harrodsburg is such a small town, and the university created a big opportunity to change the fabric of its history moving forward,” she said.

Of the 26 undergraduates earning their degrees, 10 began their higher education journey as first-year students at CU Harrodsburg four years ago. The class of 2021 also includes 16 students who transferred in and one graduate student.

“Many of these students will stay in the Harrodsburg area in some capacity,” Dr. Stephen Wilson, lead academic officer and chief compliance officer at Harrodsburg, said.

“Some will join the job force and contribute to the local economy while others will complete their studies in graduate and professional schools, including those majors that we offer in Harrodsburg. Soon our graduates will form a significant component of the future leadership of this community. We are very proud of them for we saw that the changes in their lives began here.”

“Campbellsville University Harrodsburg saved my life. Just the experience of being here for four years was something that grew me as a man. I’m blessed to be here and blessed to be graduating,” Baker stated.

Milburn’s familiarity with CU began when she was a student at Mercer County Senior High School taking dual-credit courses offered through the main campus.

The daughter of two educators, her mother, Erin Milburn, taught at CU Harrodsburg as an adjunct instructor until becoming a full-time instructor in English and lead faculty advisor last year.

Though Tevis was accepted to every college she applied to during her senior year, she decided to travel and work as a server for a few years before enrolling at CU Harrodsburg in 2017.

Between April 25 and May 1, the seven individual schools that make up Campbellsville University will be holding their own in-person commencement ceremonies on the main campus.

Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.