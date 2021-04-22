UPDATE: Stone Lane in Scott County reopens ahead of schedule

Update from April 22, 2021:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stone Lane/KY 356 in Scott County reopened Thursday night ahead of schedule after being closed for slide repairs last week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

Original story from April 15, 2021 below:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Stone Lane/KY 356. The temporary closure is necessary for slide repair operations.

Tuesday, April 20 through Friday, April 23 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day

Stone Lane/KY 356

a closure will be in effect at milepoint 0.5

the lane is located between Cincinnati Road/US 25 and Hinton Sadieville Road

Alternate route:

motorists can utilize Elk Lick Road/Old KY 32 (in Sadieville) to Pike Street/KY 32 and then onto Cincinnati Road/US 25

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.