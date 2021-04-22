UPDATE: Stone Lane in Scott County reopens ahead of schedule

Update from April 22, 2021:
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stone Lane/KY 356 in Scott County reopened Thursday night ahead of schedule after being closed for slide repairs last week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Original story from April 15, 2021 below:
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Stone Lane/KY 356. The temporary closure is necessary for slide repair operations.
Tuesday, April 20 through Friday, April 23 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
Stone Lane/KY 356
- a closure will be in effect at milepoint 0.5
- the lane is located between Cincinnati Road/US 25 and Hinton Sadieville Road
Alternate route:
- motorists can utilize Elk Lick Road/Old KY 32 (in Sadieville) to Pike Street/KY 32 and then onto Cincinnati Road/US 25
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.