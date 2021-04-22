Northbound travel on Brent Spence Bridge down to one lane

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
15
Brent Spence Bridge
Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Thursday that travel on the northbound deck of I-71/75 will be reduced to a single lane across the Brent Spence Bridge through the weekend.

The additional lane restrictions follow a Thursday afternoon incident that occurred injuring an employee of North Star Painting Co. who fell from a containment platform onto the closed portion of the lower deck. The employee was transferred to a local hospital for evaluation and has been released.

- Advertisement -

North Star Painting Co. has been hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to complete a routine maintenance project on the Brent Spence Bridge that includes cleaning and painting the bridge. The employee was part of the crew that was completing work on the bridge at the time of the incident.

“The safety of those working on the bridge is of highest priority to us,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer for KYTC’s District 6 Office. “We are working with the appropriate law enforcement and workplace safety personnel to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened. We will provide an update on when two-lane travel will be restored, as well as additional information regarding the incident, as soon as possible.”

Northbound traffic is encouraged to detour around the bridge via I-275. For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit GoKy or navigate traffic by downloading the free  WAZE app.  You can get Northern Kentucky road construction updates on District 6 Road Report. 

Previous articleKSP: Mother shoots son during fight in Hart County
Next articleFormer Basketball Cat Terrence Clarke killed in car crash
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.