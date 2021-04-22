New principal named for Fayette County’s Dixie Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky native who spent nine years as a teacher and instructional leader in Nashville, Tenn., before joining the Fayette County Public Schools team in 2015 will be the next principal at Dixie Elementary School, acting Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Marlene Helm announced Thursday.

Cynthia Bruno, who for the past four years has served as the Professional Growth and Effectiveness Coach at Lexington’s Maxwell Elementary School, will assume her new role on July 1.

“Ms. Bruno brings a wealth of exceptional experience to this new role and recognizes that Dixie Elementary is a school with ‘wonderful students, supportive families and school community and a creative and dedicated staff of professionals,’” Helm said. “She is deeply and genuinely committed to equity and opportunity for all students, and that, combined with her depth and breadth of teaching and learning, has her poised to lead with exceptionality.”

With 16 years of experience in education, Bruno served as an elementary school teacher, instructional coach, and literacy coach, before joining the Fayette County Public Schools as the Professional Growth and Effectiveness Coach at James Lane Allen.

For the past four years, she has served as the Professional Growth and Effectiveness Coach at Maxwell Elementary. Originally from Georgetown, Ky., Cynthia lived and worked in Nashville, for nine years before moving back home.

“Cynthia’s diverse instructional leadership experiences, passion for students, and ideas for developing student leadership make her a perfect fit for Dixie,” said Elementary School Chief Heather Bell, who oversees Dixie Elementary. “She will continue enhancing the excellent reputation of Dixie and move the vision for personalized learning forward.”

Bruno holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Tennessee State University, and her National Board Certification in Early/Middle Childhood Literacy.