Madison Central starts new App Harvest ‘container farm’ program

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Launched in 2018…App Harvest’s ‘Container Farm Program’ serves as a way to give students a high tech farming, hands on, agricultural classroom.
The company has opened container farms in Eastern Kentucky previously…in Pikeville, Morehead and Jackson.
And now Madison Central High School is a part of that unique experience.
“It’s great just to be able to get hands on, something new, and it’s different than what we’re used to in the greenhouse, to be able to learn and grow from” said Senior, Dylan Davis.
Students in the FFA program and Agriculture Department at the High School will grow leafy greens hydroponically, which uses a liquid nutrient to create them.
The company says the container itself has space to grow more than 4,000 seedlings and more than 8,000 mature plants all at the same time with LED lighting, and a closed loop irrigation system.
“Then we will be taking those leafy greens and we’re planning on putting it in our cafeteria so it’s kind of locally grown here on campus and it’s going to be a learning experience for the students as well” said Senior, Grace Cruise.
It’s an opportunity to see their work come full circle, from farm to table, in their own school cafeteria.
But not only that, a partnership with Madison County Schools Food Service Director Scott Anderson will also allow the students to sell those leafy greens to him to benefit others in need across the region.
“This high school is not only a model for the State, it’s going to be a model for the country, trust me the world is watching” said App Harvest Founder and CEO, Jonathon Webb.
And the students couldn’t be more excited.
“This is a completely different thing, were working with a company, were working with our cafeteria, were working with numerous individuals that can help us with our future careers” added Cruise.
