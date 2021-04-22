Fayette’s Bryan Station earns national ‘Green’ honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Bryan Station High School is among the 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award honorees – a testament to many years of extraordinary commitment.

“Our students and faculty have worked tirelessly to create a learning environment that encourages environmental literacy, emphasizes sustainable living, and supports health and wellness initiatives. We would especially like to recognize our Green Team on being relentless in their efforts to create two outdoor classrooms, maintaining our recycling and energy projects, and all of their efforts to sustainably defend Station,” said sustainability coordinator and Green Team sponsor Leslie Campbell, who teaches biology and AP Environmental Science.

“Improving environmental literacy, wellness, and sustainability was a concerted effort of the entire Northside community. The national distinction is something all of us can be proud of,” added Green Team student leader Victoria Lowe.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah also was named in the Postsecondary Institution category.

Bryan Station is the first traditional high school in Fayette County Public Schools to earn this award. Notably, the U.S. Department of Education this year raised the bar for schools after requiring FCPS to apply as a district in 2020.

In essence, organizers now require each nominee to demonstrate excellence in all three pillars beyond any districtwide initiatives.

Across the country, 27 schools, three early learning centers, five districts, and five postsecondary institutions were recognized for innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.

The winners came from a pool of candidates nominated by 20 states. The Department of Education tentatively plans a recognition ceremony Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C., if public health conditions permit.