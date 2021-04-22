Fayette’s Bryan Station earns national ‘Green’ honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Bryan Station High School is among the 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award honorees – a testament to many years of extraordinary commitment.
“Our students and faculty have worked tirelessly to create a learning environment that encourages environmental literacy, emphasizes sustainable living, and supports health and wellness initiatives. We would especially like to recognize our Green Team on being relentless in their efforts to create two outdoor classrooms, maintaining our recycling and energy projects, and all of their efforts to sustainably defend Station,” said sustainability coordinator and Green Team sponsor Leslie Campbell, who teaches biology and AP Environmental Science.
“Improving environmental literacy, wellness, and sustainability was a concerted effort of the entire Northside community. The national distinction is something all of us can be proud of,” added Green Team student leader Victoria Lowe.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah also was named in the Postsecondary Institution category.
Bryan Station is the first traditional high school in Fayette County Public Schools to earn this award. Notably, the U.S. Department of Education this year raised the bar for schools after requiring FCPS to apply as a district in 2020.
In essence, organizers now require each nominee to demonstrate excellence in all three pillars beyond any districtwide initiatives.
Across the country, 27 schools, three early learning centers, five districts, and five postsecondary institutions were recognized for innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.
The winners came from a pool of candidates nominated by 20 states. The Department of Education tentatively plans a recognition ceremony Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C., if public health conditions permit.
The list of all selected schools, districts, colleges, and universities, as well as their nomination packages, can be found here. A report with highlights on the 40 honorees can be found here.
Following is the list of 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees:
· AL – Tuscaloosa – Tuscaloosa City Schools, Category: District.
· CA – Hillsborough – The Nueva School, Category: School.
· CA – Indio – Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, Category: School.
· CA – Los Altos – Los Altos High School, Category: School.
· CA – Perris – May Ranch Elementary School, Category: School.
· CA – Westminster – Fryberger Elementary School, Category: School.
· DC – Washington – D.C. Bilingual Public Charter School, Category: School.
· DC – Washington – Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Category: School.
· FL – Jacksonville – Christ the King Catholic School, Category: School.
· IL – Winfield – Wheaton Christian Grammar School, Category: School.
· IN – Indianapolis – Paramount Brookside, Category: School.
· IN – Porter – Discovery Charter School, Category: School.
· KY – Lexington – The Academies of Bryan Station High School, Category: School.
· KY – Paducah – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Category: Postsecondary Institution.
· LA – Hammond – Southeastern Louisiana University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.
· MO – St. Louis – Flance Early Learning Center, Category: Early Learning Center.
· NC – Cary – Wake County Public School System, Category: District.
· NC – Wilmington – D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Category: School.
· NC – Wilmington – University of North Carolina Wilmington, Category: Postsecondary Institution.
· NC – Wrightsville Beach – Wrightsville Beach Elementary School, Category: School.
· NE – Blair – Gerald Otte-Blair Middle School, Category: School.
· NE – Newman Grove – Newman Grove Public Schools, Category: District.
· NJ – Atco – Winslow Township Middle School, Category: School.
· NJ – Jackson – Switlik Elementary School, Category: School.
· NY – Brooklyn – PS90 The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness, Category: School.
· NY – Ithaca – New Roots Charter School, Category: School.
· NY – Scarsdale – Scarsdale Middle School, Category: School.
· OH – Cincinnati – James N. Gamble Montessori High School, Category: School.
· PA – Bethlehem – Lehigh University, Category: Postsecondary Institution.
· PA – Gibsonia – Hance Elementary School, Category: School.
· PA – Harrisburg – Commonwealth Charter Academy, Category: School.
· RI – Barrington – Barrington Middle School, Category: School.
· RI – Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Department, Category: District.
· UT – Ogden – Shadow Valley Elementary School, Category: School.
· VA – Manassas – Prince William County Public Schools, Category: District.
· WA – Anderson Island – Anderson Island Elementary, Category: School.
· WI – Madison – University of Wisconsin-Madison, Category: Postsecondary Institution.
· WI – Milwaukee – Clement Avenue School, Category: School.
· WI – Milwaukee – Starms Early Childhood, Category: Early Learning Center.
· WI – Stevens Point – Helen R. Godfrey University Child Learning and Care Center, Category: Early Learning Center.