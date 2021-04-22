Clark County offers ballgame trip, parenting skills for dads, kids

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County has a program that has a dual purpose for dads and their children.

Called ‘A celebration of fathers: Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’ the program encourages bonding time between father and child with a trip to a baseball game while at the same time helping fathers hone their parenting skills.

Fathers in Clark County can celebrate their children with free tickets to a Lexington Legends baseball game at the Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Organizers will provide game tickets as well as a complimentary hot dog, chips, and drink. A parking pass even is included.

All dads have to do is attend two 30-minute virtual information sessions presented by the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass staff. After completing both sessions, dads will be provided ticket.

Dads can pick one 30-minute session between 3:30-6 p.m. May 11 and another between 3:30-6 p.m. May 18.

The ball game is 7 p.m. June 1.

Contact Trina Bustle at trina.bustle@equusworks.com to register.

Dads must register to receive link. Virtual workshop seating is limited.