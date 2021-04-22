As expected, State Fair Board votes to plan return to more-normal fair in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As expected, the Kentucky State Fair Board voted Thursday to plan the 117th State Fair along the lines of the full-fledged 2019 event which followed traditional guidelines with competitions, activities and entertainment than the greatly scaled back pandemic event held in 2020.

The State Fair is scheduled Aug. 19-29, 2021 at the Exposition Center in Louisville.

The decision came on the recommendation of the Kentucky State Fair Committee which acts as an advisory committee over the planning of the Kentucky State Fair and World’s Championship Horse Show.

Earlier this week, that committee recommended using the 2019 Kentucky State Fair as the outline. Modifications to the Fair are likely but during the committee meeting it was noted that it’s much better to remove than add segments of the Fair.

Health and safety of everyone on-site continues to be top-priority and standards set by the CDC, WHO and State Government will be adhered to in development of the 2021 Fair, the committee said and the State Fair Board re-iterated those positions during its meeting Thursday.

After the vote, state Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles agreed.

“Today the Kentucky State Fair Board voted unanimously to move forward with preparations for the 2021 Kentucky State Fair. All members believe in the importance of moving forward with planning a 2019-style fair with the full understanding that changes may be needed as we get closer to August. However, it is always easier to scale back a large event than to try to ramp it up quickly. It is my strong feeling that the Kentucky State Fair will serve as a unifying event for both urban and rural parts of our state to come together and celebrate what’s best about our people and our traditions this fall,” Quarles said.