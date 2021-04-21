Winchester Mega Millions ticket may make someone a millionaire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Lottery officials are running security checks Wednesday to make sure a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Winchester was real.

A ticket sold in Winchester for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, according to Chip Polston, senior vice president of Communications, PR and Social Responsibility.

The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are: 6 – 23 – 43 – 49 – 52 with a Mega Ball of 5.

If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they would’ve won the jackpot of an estimated $257 million.

According to Polston, Kentucky Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.