Two charged as deputies ‘reel’ in a ‘fish’ story

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men have been arrested after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say they solved a suspicious ‘fish’ story.

According to Sheriff John Root, 43-year-old Tommy R. Barton, of Williamsburg, and 49-year-old Eugene Jenkins Jr., of Highway 770 in Corbin, were arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot on Highway 770 about 10 miles south f London.

Barton is charged with second-degree burglary as well as a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances.

Jenkins is charged with receiving stolen property under $500.

According to Root, Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Landry Collett with help from Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones spotted what they said was a “suspicious subject” at the business parking lot. The man, later identified as Barton, tried to sell fishing reels to the deputies, telling them he knew the reels were stolen, Root said.

As deputies continued to investigate, they learned Barton allegedly sold fishing reels to a man at a nearby motel and the man, identified as Jenkins, knew they were stolen, deputies said in a statement.

The deputies found Jenkins there with more fishing reels that were possibly stolen, according to Root.

If anyone in the Tri-County area has had a theft of fishing reels, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office – Detective Taylor McDaniel at 606-864-6600.