Swimming and diving, archery state championships begin Thursday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The KHSAA State Swimming & Diving and KHSAA State Archery Championships will be conducted across various sites this week in response to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor events.

The 2021 KHSAA State Archery Championships get underway Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Central, as Warren East HS hosts the Region 1 & 2 state qualifiers at Ephram White Gymnasium.

- Advertisement -

The non-traditional format ensures the KHSAA is able to offer a culminating event for both Swimming & Diving and Archery, while advancing its standard number of qualifiers to the state championship.

The archery qualifiers from Regions 3, 5 & 9 will compete at Anderson County High School on Friday, April 23 with the competition beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Ryle High School (Regions 4, 6 & 7) and Lexington Christian Academy (Region 8, 10 & 11) will serve as the other host sites for the state championship, with their events split across Friday and Saturday.

The competition at Ryle begins Friday night at 5 p.m. and resumes Saturday morning at 9 a.m. LCA will hold two flights on Friday, starting at 6 p.m., and will continue Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m.

Following the completion of all flights, the final aggregated state championship results from the four sites will be posted at KHSAA.org.

As with all KHSAA championships this school year, the state archery tournament will operate with limitations on attendance based on current state orders on capacity.

The Association has worked in conjunction with host schools and local health departments to establish attendance restrictions at the four sites.

Tickets have been made available to each participating member school and any unclaimed tickets from these allotments will be made public in advance of the event at khsaatickets.org.

Tickets may only be purchased online and there will not be an opportunity for walk-up sales at the venue.

As a reminder to those in attendance, all individuals entering a venue before, during, and after a contest shall wear a mask/face covering which covers the nose and mouth at all times unless eating or drinking at that moment.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet shall be maintained at all times, where feasible. Being more than six-feet away from other individuals does NOT waive the requirement to wear a mask.

The 2021 KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships also begin Thursday, with the diving competition at Falling Springs in Versailles. The boys’ diving championship begins at 10 a.m., followed by the girls’ event at 6 p.m.

The swimming events will be held simultaneously on Saturday across three sites, with Russell County HS hosting the state qualifiers from Regions 1-3, Blairwood in Louisville welcoming Regions 4-6 and Union College taking the competitors from Regions 7-9.

The boys’ timed finals will be conducted first at each site with the competitions starting at 11 a.m. (local time), followed by the girls’ events beginning at 5 p.m.

Due to the state imposed attendance capacity restrictions specifically in place for indoor aquatic facilities, no spectators will be permitted to attend the swimming championships, as each event will be limited to participants and essential meet personnel.

In response to those attendance restrictions, each meet will be broadcast live by KHSAA.tv.

Fans can pay $10 for a pass to watch a single gender meet at any of the sites or subscribe to the NFHS Network ($10.99 a month) and watch the action from each of the eight final meets (including diving).

The diving results from the state finals in each gender will be posted upon conclusion of the diving competition. Results from each of the three swimming sites will be aggregated throughout the competition into final state meet results and posted to the KHSAA website following the completion of each event.

2021 KHSAA State Archery Championships

Tickets – khsaatickets.org

Championship Program – https://bit.ly/3xg7ILa

Event Merchandise – https://bit.ly/3gu4EVV

Flight Times (at Anderson County) – https://khsaa.org/archery/2021/flighttimesandersonco.pdf

Flight Times (at Ephram White) – https://khsaa.org/archery/2021/flighttimeswarreneast.pdf

Flight Times (at LCA) – https://khsaa.org/archery/2021/flighttimeslexchristian.pdf

Flight Times (at Ryle) – https://khsaa.org/archery/2021/flighttimesryle.pdf

2021 KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships

Live webcasts – khsaa.tv

Championship program – https://bit.ly/3v0Ab5U

Event Merchandise – https://bit.ly/3v6l7Ug

Event Schedule – https://khsaa.org/2021-state-swimming-and-diving-event-by-event-schedule/

Girls’ Prelim Heat Sheets – https://khsaa.org/swimming/2021/boysheatsheet2021.pdf

Boys’ Prelim Heat Sheets – https://khsaa.org/swimming/2021/girlsheatsheet2021.pdf

Live Scoring – https://khsaa.org/2021-pannell-swim-shop-khsaa-region-state-entries-results/