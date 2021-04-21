Richmond step closer to annexing more than 400 acres

RICHMOND, kY. (WTVQ) – Richmond is a step closer to annexing more than 400 acres ripe for development.

Tuesday, the City Commission approved the annexation of two tracts on Barnes Mill Road east of I-75 along the city’s eastern border not far from Eastern Kentucky University.

The two properties cover more than 438 acres.

The developers agree with the annexation.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will decide how the property should be zoned. City leaders called it a good annexation in the city’s effort to manage its growth.

“I will say Richmond is poised to grow and this is the kind of annexation that we have to take a serious look at because this property is going to be developed, regardless, either in the city or the county. We want it to be in the city to make sure it follows city guidelines with sidewalks, lighting, and done right,” City Manager Rob Minerich told Council members.

Once the Planning Commission decides, the Commission must vote again.

A subdivision is on one side of the sites and commercial and church property are located across Barnes Mill Road.