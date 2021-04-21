Mobile outreach recovery engagement program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voices of Hope wanted to find a way to help the community without putting too many people at risk, so the organization created a mobile outreach recovery option to go out to them.

With funding from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, the local recovery community organization has a van full of supplies that will go towards the underserved populations.

Volunteer Clay Elswick says they see a large population of homeless people. He says compassion goes a long way when trying to help.

“We’re giving away socks, we’re giving away belts, we’re giving away blankets, we’re giving away anything that makes a difference in somebody’s life because you’ve got to meet their immediate needs first before you can really help them do anything,” Elswick said.

The organization is handing out anything from hygiene items to narcan, and volunteers will also provide support meetings and narcan training.

Elswick says these needs are great and members of Voices of Hope are doing what they can to make a difference.