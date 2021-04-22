LPD Accountability group rally for second day in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Advocates for police accountability in Lexington met again today outside the Robert E. Stephens Courthouse, to continue expressing their concerns for police transparency in the city.
Organizer James Woodhead says they want to see that the Lexington Police Department can interact with people in need without things escalating.
Coincidentally, during the rally…Lexington police were nearby arresting a man, whom Woodhead says was in need of medical attention…not police.
Woodhead stood recording the incident saying he feels that recording is a way LPD can be held accountable.
“I definitely feel like it’s a deterrent, I think that is one main reason there was some form of accountability for George Floyd, because there was a citizen, a civilian, who was recording” said Woodhead.
The group held ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Defund the Police’ signs.
Woodhead says they will continue to rally until they are heard
