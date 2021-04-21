UPDATE: Former juvenile justice commissioner appeals termination

Tom Kenny
LaShana Harris

Update from April 21, 2021:

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her termination for alleged harassment, bullying and creating a “toxic environment” in the workplace.

The Courier Journal reports LaShana Harris disputed findings from an investigation into the allegations in a letter dated April 5 and said she was subjected to “misogynoir,” a term used to describe prejudice or hostility aimed at Black women.

The newspaper said it obtained the appeal through an open records request.

A March 23 termination letter said Harris was being dismissed for violating policies on harassment and for lack of good behavior and unsatisfactory performance of duties.

 

Original story below from March 25, 2021:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner was fired this week following alleged harassment and bullying of employees, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

LaShana Harris had been on investigative leave since last December after complaints of harassment were submitted by several of her employees, according to the report.

The report says Harris continued to engage in bullying, intimidating and inappropriate behavior “even after meeting with management.”

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary and deputy secretary met with Harris three times about her conduct, but Harris “blatantly refused” to follow orders after the meetings, according to the report.

Harris disputed the findings. She says the investigation was incomplete and unfairly impugned her character.

Harris can appeal her dismissal to the state Personnel Board within 30-days after she leaves, according to the report.

She was appointed to the $115,000 a year position by Governor Andy Beshear in December 2019.

Harris is a Danville native and graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law.

She was the first Black woman in state history to head up the department.

 

Tom Kenny
