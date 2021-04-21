Group launches mobile drug recovery services, program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voices of Hope, a local Recovery Community Organization, in partnership with the Louisville Recovery Community Connection, launched mobile recovery centers in Lexington and Louisville.

With funding from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, these mobile centers will serve underserved populations by providing services on location.

The bright, well-marked vans are parked in community-partner lots to serve people in or seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Locations are selected to best serve neighborhoods and groups such as people actively using drugs and/or people experiencing homelessness.

The mobile centers are peer-operated, supported by volunteers, and serve as an easily accessible resource for community-based recovery support.

The Voices of Hope Mobile Outreach Recovery Engagement units provide outreach and recovery support services, including:

Distribution of basic hygiene items

Onsite Recovery Coaching.

Onsite Harm Reduction Works support meetings

Linkage to community services

Overdose response training and distribution of Narcan

“With COVID, there has been an increase in isolation and in overdose death. With our mobile units, we can meet people where they are- literally and figuratively- with Narcan, meals, and other basic hygiene items. We can also build relationships to support recovery from chaotic drug and alcohol use” said Dr. Amanda Fallin-Bennett. “Since the mobile units began operating in March, 500 Narcan kits, 1,000 meals, and 100 on-site coaching visits have been provided.

Tom, a Voices of Hope Recovery coach, said, “Part of my job is to supply people with Narcan and train them on how to use it. When someone comes back to tell me they need more Narcan because they used theirs to revive someone, I know I am making a difference in my community.”

For information on the organization and its program, visit www.voicesofhopelex.org