Forever Boss takes Wednesday’s featured Benson Purse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Stephen R. Baker, David A. Bernsen and Magdalena Racing’s Forever Boss took the lead down the stretch and pulled away to a 4¼-length victory from stablemate Il Malocchio to win the $81,000 Benson Purse for 3-year-old fillies Wednesday afternoon. (Click here for a replay of the race.)

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Forever Boss covered 1 1/8 miles on the main track listed as good in 1:50.38. The race originally was scheduled to be run on the turf course but was moved to the dirt because of unseasonable snowfall in the area in the morning.

Forever Boss is a Kentucky-bred filly by Tapiture out of Calma Prado, by El Prado (IRE). The victory was worth $51,385 and increased her earnings to $84,885 with a record of 5-2-1-0.

Forever Boss paid $9.60 and $4.20. Runner-up Il Malocchio, ridden by Robby Albarado, returned $4.00 to place. Tiz Splendid was third with Joel Rosario aboard. There was no show wagering.

Only two days remain in Keeneland’s Spring Meet. Racing resumes Thursday at 1:05 p.m. with a nine-race program. Friday is closing day.