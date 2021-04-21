EKU cancels spring football game

A lack of depth at key positions due to injuries and continued adherence to COVID-19 protocols will limit the ability to conduct a simulated game.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University football Maroon & White game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

In consultation with sports medicine staff, team staff and university officials, it was determined to be in the best interest of student-athlete safety to cancel the spring game. A lack of depth at key positions due to injuries and continued adherence to COVID-19 protocols will limit the ability to conduct a simulated game. In addition, a weather forecast projecting a 100 percent chance of rain will make for less than ideal playing conditions and fan experience.

The 2021 EKU football season begins at Western Carolinaon Sept. 4.

