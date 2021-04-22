Dog found stuffed in bag after being thrown off bridge into creek

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Animal Care & Control is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for putting a dog into a bag and throwing it off a bridge into a creek. The dog did not survive, according to investigators.
The dog may have been shot before being put into the bag and tossed into the creek, according to animal care & control.
Investigators say a jogger found the dog in the bag in Little Eagle Creek on Salem Road on Monday night, April 19, 2021.
Authorities say the dog was a male, possibly a black & tan coonhound around one-year old. Investigators say it appeared the dog was healthy prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott County Animal Care & Control at 502-863-7897.
