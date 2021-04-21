Berea named a ‘Best Value’ college by Princeton Review

BEREA, Ky., (WTVQ/Berea Public Affairs) – Berea College, widely known for its no-tuition policy, is one of the nation’s best colleges for students seeking a superb education with great career preparation at an affordable price, according to The Princeton Review®.

The newly published 2021 edition of The Princeton Review’s annual guide, The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment, recommends colleges considered the nation’s best for academics, affordability and career prospects.

- Advertisement -

The distinction is based on a return on investment rating score developed by The Princeton Review that weights more than 40 data points, including data from previous years’ surveys of students and administrators at more than 650 U.S. colleges.

Other factors include starting and mid-career salaries and career social impact.

As the cost of higher education continues to rise at most schools, Berea College’s no-tuition model continues to attract national attention, such as in recent features in the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and on CBS This Morning.

Every student at Berea is provided with a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no student’s family pays for tuition. That cost is covered by endowment earnings, grants and contributions from generous donors.

Princeton Review’s annual guidebook is the education services company’s resource for college-bound students and their parents shopping for affordable, academically outstanding colleges that graduate their students to successful, rewarding careers. Information on the book, its school profiles and its ranking lists are accessible for free on The Princeton Review’s website at: https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=best-value-colleges

Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service.

The College only admits academically promising students with limited financial resources—primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia—but welcomes students from 41 states and 76 countries.

Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of nine federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly to earn money for books, housing and meals.

The College’s motto, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive Christian character.