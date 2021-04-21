$25,000 grant will boost Lexington Humane Society’s spay-neuter efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Humane Society has received a $25,000 grant from Petco Love to support the Spay’sTheWay program.

The funds will help cover the cost of 500 free Trap-Neuter Return surgeries and 150 free pit bull breed surgeries through our Love-A-Bull program over the next 12 months for Lexington residents.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the grant will cover the cost of some new humane traps to be used for TNR.

“We are able to save more lives because of the support we receive from partners like Petco Love,” said Kristin Palmgreen, Vice President of Research, Projects and Initiatives.

“This grant will be a huge help with our TNR and Love-A-Bull efforts!”

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Lexington Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut.