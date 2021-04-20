Seventh arrest made in alleged organized crime, drug operation

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – A months-long probe by the Appalachia Narco tics Investigations Unit resulted in another arrest Monday in what investigators say is an organized crime operation.
Middlesboro Police Captain Joe Holder arrested 54-year-old Kirby Wilcox on allegations he “established or maintained a criminal syndicate in regard to a role he played working with Middlesboro Pawn Shop owner George Fisher and several others who have been charged with engaging in organized crime,” according to WRIL radio and investigators.
Six others already have been charged.
Wilcox is also facing two counts of trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 10 dosage units – drug unspecified) and trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 dosage units – schedule I & II)
The years-long investigation has resulted in charges for illegal gambling, organized crime, and drug trafficking, WRIL reported.
According to the ANI, authorities arrested 48-year-old George Fisher on July 12, 2019, in Middlesboro for promoting gambling, trafficking a controlled substance, and engaging in organized crime within a criminal syndicate.
WRIL reported he has been indicted on those charges along with:
— 43-year-old Michael Green for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime.
— 43-year-old Chris Carroll – Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate, three counts of Promoting Gambling 1st degree and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd degree.
— 46-year-old David Strunk – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine, less than 2 ounces), three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 ounces) and Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate.
— 29-year-old India Mason – Promoting Gambling 1st degree and Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate.
— 48-year-old Tanya Daniels – Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate.
— 29-year-old Eric Norris – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree.
The case was investigated by authorities with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.
