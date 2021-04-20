Seventh arrest made in alleged organized crime, drug operation

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – A months-long probe by the Appalachia Narco tics Investigations Unit resulted in another arrest Monday in what investigators say is an organized crime operation.

Middlesboro Police Captain Joe Holder arrested 54-year-old Kirby Wilcox on allegations he “established or maintained a criminal syndicate in regard to a role he played working with Middlesboro Pawn Shop owner George Fisher and several others who have been charged with engaging in organized crime,” according to WRIL radio and investigators.

Six others already have been charged.