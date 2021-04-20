MSU Foundation to host five-day online auction to replace Gala

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – While Morehead State University’s annual Spring Gala won’t be a formal gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue its tradition as one of MSU’s most successful fundraisers.

Since 1993, the Spring Gala has raised more than $100,000 during the last week of April each year.

This year, with the theme of “A Tradition of Giving,” an online auction will be held from Friday, April 23, through Wednesday, April 28. A few of the items up for bid include a Cabo San Lucas vacation, Bobsweep Robot Vacuum, Kate Spade Purse, Outdoor Projector and Screen, and other one-of-a-kind experience packages.

“Not only will the auction feature over 100 great items, it will also provide the opportunity to support some unique philanthropic causes such as a book purchase for a needy student,” said Jim Shaw, CEO of the MSU Foundation. “All auction proceeds will support current and future Eagles through scholarships. Knowing that the annual spring Gala is crucial to the University’s annual fundraising efforts, I sincerely hope that we can count on continued support despite our inability to host an in-person event.”

Mobile bidding will be available during the auction timeframe. To get started, bidders can visit www.bidpal.net/MSUGala21 or text MSUGala21 to 243725.

For more information on the 2021 Spring Gala Online Auction, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033, email giving@moreheadstate.edu or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/gala.