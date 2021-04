LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and Fire crews are working a serious accident on Old Richmond Road near Cleveland Road South.

According to Police and witnesses at the scene, a car left Old Richmond Road, traveled down an embankment and struck a utility pole, breaking it. Utility crews have been called to the scene to repair the pole once the accident is cleared.

The call was dispatched just before 10 a.m., Tuesday. The address is listed as 7898 Old Richmond Road.