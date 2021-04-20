Harrodsburg man charged in Capitol insurrection: Read the charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) — A Kentucky man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and other crimes in connection with the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement Tuesday (randolph federal arrest and randolph fed more ).

The FBI used a variety of techniques, including an undercover visit to his place of work and facial recognition technology to track down Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, who is charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice and Congress, according to the FBI statement.

The agency said Randolph was being held in federal custody and was expected to have his first appearance before a federal judge April 21. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building.

More than 370 people are facing federal charges in the deadly insurrection, which also sent lawmakers into hiding and delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Federal investigators used facial recognition programs to find an image of him on his girlfriend’s Instagram page, according to federal court documents and the Huffington Post.

Randolph pushed down a U.S. Capitol Police officer manning the barriers at the building, “causing [Officer-1]’s head to hit the stairs behind her, resulting in a loss of consciousness.” He then “continued to assault two other USCP officers by physically pushing, shoving, grabbing, and generally resisting the officers and interfering with their official duties,” the federal affidavit says.

The FBI released images of Randolph in late January for “assault on federal officers.” At some point, the FBI ran an image of Randolph through an “open source facial comparison tool” that had been “known to provide reliable results in the past.”

“The facial recognition tool yielded results associated with the Instagram page of an individual (“Individual-1″) from Kentucky who appeared to be the girlfriend of the SUBJECT,” a FBI special agent wrote. “Individual-1′s Instagram account also contained a photograph of the SUBJECT (see Figure 11) wearing the same grey toboggan with white ‘Carhartt’ embroidered on the front” that was seen in videos at the Capitol.

The FBI then found Randolph’s Facebook page though his girlfriend’s Facebook account. On April 13, two FBI special agents went undercover at Randolph’s workplace and talked to him about the Capitol riot. Randolph, the feds said, said “s___ went crazy” at the Capitol and that “it was f______ fun” to be a part of the mob, according to the arrest affidavits.