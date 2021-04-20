Groups continue push for change in discipline focus in Fayette schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)/Press Release) – A coalition seeking change in the way Fayette County Schools approach discipline and student issues says new data supports their goal.

The data collected by Grassroots Law Project, the NAACP of Lexington and the Institute for Compassion in Justice shows the Fayette County Public School (FCPS) district is policing, criminalizing, and punishing students of color at disproportionate rates, the group[s said in a release Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The data, obtained through a record request and the Kentucky Department of Education School Report card, also shows the school district spends more on law enforcement in schools than on mental health and student support services combined, the groups claimed.

Key findings cited by the coalition from the data include:

From 2017-2020, Black students were suspended and expelled at rates higher than their overall representation in the district’s student population. The same is true for disciplinary actions involving law enforcement, where Black students are affected vastly more than other students.

Hispanic students were also expelled and biracial students were suspended at rates higher than their overall representation.

Students with disabilities also dealt with police at rates higher than their overall representation.

An examination of the district budget of the last few years shows that nearly double the money is spent on law enforcement than is spent on mental health and student support services, including in 2020 and 2021 when school has mostly been remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though students have spent most of the year learning remotely, spending of tax dollars on law enforcement personnel, vehicles and supplies has still increased, notably without any justification for such unnecessary expenses.

The full data can be viewed here.

Based on this data, Counselors Over Cops FCPS — a student advocacy group — Grassroots Law Project, the Institute for Compassion in Justice, the NAACP of Lexington and the National Education Association (NEA) Aspiring Educators Program make the following recommendations for corrective measures:

1) FCPS must eliminate law enforcement from all elementary and middle schools and reduce the number of law enforcement officers in all high schools.

2) FCPS must change the role of the law enforcement officers who will remain in its schools to focus solely on responding to emergency situations that threaten the safety of students and personnel.

3) FCPS should invest money in mental health supports and after-school programs that lead to positive long-term outcomes.

The full policy proposal can be viewed here.

“These troubling findings clearly show that the district is punishing, policing, and criminalizing its most vulnerable students,” said Shaun King, Grassroots Law Project Co-Founder. “We must question the outsized role of police in our schools, and build a community where the first line of response are people who are trained to help young people — teachers, nurses, counselors, and mental health providers.”

“This increased reliance on police presence at schools is at the cost of our mental health,” said Micheline Karenga from Counselors Over Cops FCPS. “We are asking FCPS to listen to our experiences and enact policies that have time and again been proven to enhance our education, well-being, and safety. By implementing our recommendations and investing in mental health and support services, we can make FCPS safer for all students.”

“This data underscores the immediate action needed in our schools given the racial disparities in school discipline and school-based policing, the underinvestment in and inaccessibility of mental health and student support services, and the lack of evidence to support the assertion that increased police presence in schools makes our children safer. It’s time for FCPS to take action now by reducing law enforcement officers in schools and invest in what works.” said Rev. James Thurman, President of the Lexington-Fayette NAACP Branch.

“As both an educator and a mom of two kids in the FCPS district, I am deeply concerned for the children in our schools,” said Cameo Kendrick, Chair of the National Education Association (NEA) Aspiring Educators Program. “And as a representative of 40,000 aspiring educators of the NEA, we call for state and local leaders to limit police presence and end enforcement practices in the very place that should be focused on keeping our children safe and educating them — not policing them. We must have a future where education is socially and racially just, and that starts by transforming our policing policies.”