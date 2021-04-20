Despite increase in COVID-19 cases, Fayette County to continue in-person instruction

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
111

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Fayette County Public Schools announced the district will continue with in-person instruction despite an increase in coronavirus cases.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm says the district had 42 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students last week that resulted in 488 people being put into quarantine.  The week before, there were only 28 cases and 144 quarantines, according to the school district.

Other reminders from the district include registration for “Summer Ignite” is open through April 27, 2021.

The deadline to submit a request to repeat a school year for grades K-12, is May 1, 2021.

The letter from Marlene Helm is below:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

During our meeting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department this morning, we learned that the current 7-day average of new cases in Fayette County is 38, moving us back into orange on the FCPS In-Person Learning Matrix. That represents an uptick from last week, and is congruent with the fact that we had 42 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students last week and placed 488 individuals into quarantine.  In comparison, we had just 28 cases and 144 quarantines the week before.

I remain encouraged that by strictly adhering to health guidelines we will avoid a spike and be able to finish the school year in person and celebrate graduations in Rupp Arena as we have planned.

We have two important reminders for families:

  • Registration for “Summer Ignite” – the district’s learning enrichment program at all 69 school locations – is only open through next Tuesday, April 27. At this time, there is room available at all sites. Featuring in-person experiences customized by each school to rekindle their students’ love of learning, the programs are designed to be fun and engaging. If you are interested, please request more information from your school’s Summer Ignite coordinator. Visit net/ignite for the full list of coordinator contact information and to learn more about this opportunity for your child.
  • The deadline to submit a request through the Senate Bill 128 “Supplemental School Year” program is 11:59 p.m. on May 1. This new law is a one-time opportunity for any student currently enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental year to repeat their current grade level. We have placed information about the S.B. 128 Supplemental School Year Program on our website at net/sb128.

Thank you once again for all you have done this year to support the academic and social success of your children. Together, families, teachers, students and community members worked together to make the best of every situation and place the interests of our students first. The 2020-21 school year is unlikely to be our favorite year ever, but it is certainly one we won’t quickly forget.

Sincerely,

Marlene Helm

Fayette County Public Schools Acting Superintendent

