Community college system could know new president Wednesday

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky community college system is a step closer to having a new presidnt.

Three finalists for the position made their case to stakeholders during virtual forums Tuesday. And Wednesday they will meet in private with the Board of Regents which then will made and possibly announce a decision.

The finalists are:

— Paul Czarapata, KCTCS interim president

— Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College

— Casey Sacks, interim vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Candidates participate in the virtual forum Tuesday to allow KCTCS faculty, staff, students and others to hear answers to questions submitted by groups within the system, such as student government presidents, Academic Senate and the college presidents

Audience members received a survey after the interviews to submit feedback the KCTCS Board of Regents will use in making a final selection.

Candidate interviews with the board will take place in person on April 21 during closed session. The board will announce the new president at the conclusion of their deliberations that day.

“The board is pleased and excited about this group of finalists,” KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Gail Henson said. “We’ve made it very hard on ourselves by selecting three extremely qualified and experienced candidates. I appreciate the board and selection committee’s hard work and look forward to announcing our new president soon.”

Information about the candidates may be viewed on the KCTCS presidential website.

The decision comes after the Regents started a search last year and then stopped it late in the year as the coronavirus surge began to peak. It restarted again resulting in these three finalists.