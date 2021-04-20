Area Counties to compete in KHSAA State Archery Championship

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Though the pandemic stopped Kentucky archery teams from competing in state last year, this year, they are back on the range.

Two area teams will compete in the KHSAA Archery Championship…Anderson County and Wolfe County boys and girls teams…

Wolfe County’s archery teams are among the first in the district to make it this far in a tournament.

“I’ve really grown and got a lot better these past couple of practices, I’ve really buckled down and focused and I just want to see how it turns out see how I do” said Wolfe County Freshman, Logan Fughet.

“Being Senior year I think it’s like more important to make it” added Wolfe County Senior, Michaela Manning.

But, Anderson County has a home advantage…hosting one of the four competition sites on Friday, April 23rd.

“It’s equally exciting for us to host at our school and showcase our facility and stuff and what we can do as hosting a tournament”>

Head Coach…Dave Frederick says his teams are ready to win, having competed in past championships.

The archers will compete for individual and team awards.

For sophomore, Samantha Newton, it’s her first time competing in a state championship.

“When you reach that certain skill point, you realize you can do something that not many people can do, something that not many people can do if they’re not in archery or hunting or something like that and it’s a big accomplishment.”

And she’s not the only one, its senior Kelzy McQueen’s first time at State as well.

“it’s exciting, and nerve wrecking” said McQueen.

While it may be their first championship, it’s a bittersweet one for Coach Frederick…as this will be his last year coaching….

When asked what he was going to miss the most about the team…he got emotional and said he was going to miss the kids.

“All the kids…yeah, I’ve had a lot of great shooters in the 11 years I’ve been here.”

Though he’s hoping his departure pushes his teams to victory.

“It would be nice, yeah that would be a way to go out on top.”