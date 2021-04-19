Report: UK professor dies from accidental fall in her home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A chemistry professor at the University of Kentucky died over the weekend after accidentally falling down stairs in her home, according to a report in the student newspaper Kentucky Kernel.
The report cites the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as saying Dr. Susan Odom died Sunday afternoon. She was found by a co-worker who became concerned when Odom stopped responding to email and text messages, according to the report.
- Advertisement -
Odom earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky in 2003 and began teaching chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences at her alma mater in 2011, according to the report.
News of the professor’s death was shared with students in a video recording from the college’s dean, according to the Kentucky Kernel.
Odom specialized in organic materials and energy storage. She was recently featured in an episode of ‘Behind the Blue’ with colleague and UK professor Chad Risko, who she published several papers with, according to the report.