Pink Floyd’s The Wall + Greatest Hits coming to Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House on Friday, September 10 for a performance of Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Wall” plus a selection of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits.
According to the Lexington Opera House, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate the album front to back, note for note, with no tonal detail overlooked.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 23 at 10 A.M. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased HERE.
The show is scheduled for Friday, September 10. Doors open at 7 P.M., showtime is 8 P.M.
For more information on The Black Jacket Symphony, click HERE.
