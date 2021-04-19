Perryville native Alyssa Wray continues Idol journey into Top 10

UPDATE: (4/19/21 9:30 A.M.) – Northern Kentucky University student Alyssa Wray has moved onto the Top 10 as a contestant on “American Idol”.

“American Idol” returned to ABC36 on Sunday with the Top 12 where Wray performed “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”.

Wray earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

Something different this season, the nine current contestants will face a former “Idol” contestant to roundout the Top 10. Former “Idol” contestants will sing Monday night for the chance to be voted into this season’s competition. One former contestant will be selected.

There will be no Sunday show next week due to the Oscars.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckian Alyssa Wray continues her journey up the ladder on ABC’s ‘American Idol.’

After being the first official reveal on ‘American Idol’s’ Top 16, Wray delivered a fun, powerful and confident rendition Sunday night of Roberta Flack’s ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song.’

The Perryville native and Northern Kentucky University student shared her thoughts about the performance on Twitter, saying,” OMG OMG OMG!!! I made it to American Idol’s top 16!! WOW!!!”

She still needs the community’s help to reach the Top 12. After each show, viewers can vote for Wray.