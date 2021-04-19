MSU to honor student scholarship virtually Wednesday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 16th Annual Celebration of Student Scholarship will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 21. Unlike previous years, students will have two participation options.

They can provide their materials for asynchronous viewing by judges the week of April 21 using an appropriate online platform, or they can participate in synchronous Webex sessions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

“This has presented some unique challenges, just as all pandemic-related things have. Our students have to think about how to alter their presentation styles to fit live and prerecorded online formats,” said Evan Prellberg, coordinator of undergraduate research at MSU.

“While it has certainly been a struggle, I think this will provide our students with a great opportunity to present their work and learn how to adapt to changing circumstances. I wish our students could present in person, and we could celebrate their work in more traditional ways. I’m confident that we will still be able to celebrate their considerable accomplishments during these trying times.”

The purpose of the Annual MSU Celebration of Student Scholarship is to share and showcase the outstanding scholarly work of students involved in the Undergraduate Research Fellowship program to the greater campus community.

The annual celebration has grown into a day-long event of presentations, exhibitions and performances by students from all colleges, including the Elmer R. Smith College of Business and Technology; the Ernst & Sara Lane Volgenau College of Education; the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; and the College of Science.