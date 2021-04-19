Man arrested after two-county chase that ended in Lexington

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A police chase that began in Bourbon County and ended in Fayette County on Monday afternoon landed a man in jail on more than a half-dozen charges, according to investigators.
Police say they tried to pull 44-year old Donny Curtis over in Paris, but say he drove-off, leading police on a chase into Lexington.
Police say the chase ended when Curtis drove through a gate and left his car in the yard of a home on Hammond Avenue.
Police say the Lexington Police helicopter happened to flying as part of training and helped authorities find Curtis, who was arrested and taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.
Investigators say Curtis was wanted in Fayette County on two felony warrants.
According to the Bourbon County Detention Center website, Curtis was charged with Failure to Appear; Speeding 26 mph Over The Limit; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment 1st degree-Police Officer; No Operators-Moped License; Failure to or Improper Signal; Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Fleeing or Evading Police 1st degree (Motor Vehicle).
