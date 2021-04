LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – KYTC advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Interstate 75 on the Clays Ferry Bridge.

The temporary lane closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs. The Clays Ferry Bridge (B00153) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

- Advertisement -

Interstate 75 – Southbound

Tuesday, April 20 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.