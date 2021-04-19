Fayette’s Tiny Haggard receives state Office Professional award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Monday, Ms. Tina Haggard, school office administrator for The Academy at Millcreek Elementary School in Fayette County, received the 2021 KASA Office Professional Award, a statewide recognition.

The award is presented annually to a school or district office professional who contributes significantly to the efforts of the leadership team; who is the pulse of the office; and exhibits resourcefulness, commitment, professionalism, and a positive attitude.

The KASA Office Professional award is highly prized among school staff statewide.

“It is indeed an honor for us to recognize Tina for this well-deserved recognition,” Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, executive director of KASA, said. “Her support, organization, collaboration, and mastery help strengthen the school’s positive culture and keep everyone pointed toward student achievement.”

The first to arrive and the last to leave the school each day, Tina Haggard is described by staff as irreplaceable.

She is someone who listens and genuinely cares about everyone’s well being, treats every child as though they are her own, and has a way of making everyone who enters the building feel like they are the most important person on the planet, co-workers said in nominating her for the award.

In addition to mastering all the jobs in the front office, Haggard is trained to administer CPR, dispense medication, and has even learned to speak Spanish so she can communicate with families.

She works diligently with the family resource center to ensure all needs of students are met. She personally reaches out to civic and church organizations to keep food and clothing pantries full and has also been known to help families find housing and furniture, the district said in announcing the honor, noting, “from ballgames to baptisms, she makes a point to be a part of student’s lives. Tina is the students’ number one cheerleader – always on the front row cheering them on.”

Students know the day isn’t over until they hear Haggard’s signature moniker on the intercom saying “Students, go out and change the world!”

Encouraging students to be leaders, Haggard runs a program called Students of Service where students step out to serve the needs of their community.

“Tina Haggard is an amazing individual,” said Principal Dr. Greg Ross. “Her positive attitude is infectious. She can quickly de-escalate upset parents just with her loving smile and kind disposition. Students know she holds them to high expectations, but more importantly, she loves them. Tina is able to predict issues and what is needed before they happen and addresses those needs early. I can trust her with the toughest tasks and know they will be handled effectively.”

The award is presented in conjunction with National Administrative Professional’s Day each April. Tina Haggard was chosen for the statewide honor by a panel of school administrators who work with office professionals every day.

She will receive a $500 monetary gift and a cherry clock with intricate gears that are indicative of her critical role in keeping the leadership team and school running smoothly.

KASA is the largest school administrator group in Kentucky, representing more than 3,100 education leaders from across the commonwealth.

Formed in 1969, KASA connects education leaders to policymakers, legislators, and other interest groups and provides numerous benefits and services to Kentucky’s school administrators.