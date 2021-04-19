Fayette reports 33 new COVID cases Saturday

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the 33 cases brings the total to 34,087 since the outbreak began in March 2020.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County reported 33 new COVID cases Saturday, one of the lowest one-day number in several days but still high among recent Saturdays.

The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 37 cases per day, up from 37 Friday.

The county reported two deaths — one from November and one from January — officially linked to COVID-related causes. The county’s total is 299.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.