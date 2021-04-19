Fayette reports 33 new COVID cases Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County reported 33 new COVID cases Saturday, one of the lowest one-day number in several days but still high among recent Saturdays.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the 33 cases brings the total to 34,087 since the outbreak began in March 2020.
The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 37 cases per day, up from 37 Friday.
The county reported two deaths — one from November and one from January — officially linked to COVID-related causes. The county’s total is 299.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
