Dunbar’s FBLA members receive state honors in seven categories

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – FBLA club members from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Fayette County received accolades in seven categories during the 2021 Future Business Leaders of America’s virtual state awards ceremony April 14.

Business Communications: McKenna Sun, 1 st place

place Business Ethics: Hari Sethuraman, 3 rd

Introduction to Business Presentation: 1 st : Jason Chen, Aaron HuSun, and Jeffery Li

: Jason Chen, Aaron HuSun, and Jeffery Li Introduction to Public Speaking: Halie Boyer, 5 th

Management Decision Making: 1 st : Anna Chen, Sarah Ming, and McKenna Sun

: Anna Chen, Sarah Ming, and McKenna Sun Personal Finance: Hari Sethuraman, 2 nd

Publication Design: Katie Yang, 1st

“Our students either took a test virtually or did a virtual presentation and were determined to make their goal of a successful FBLA year a reality. I cannot say enough about the sheer determination of these outstanding students,” said club adviser Robin Johnson.

- Advertisement -

Future Business Leaders of America develops leadership, communication, and team skills, and enables students to network at the local, state, and national levels.

These Dunbar students all qualified for this year’s virtual national leadership conference, slated for June 29 through July 2 out of Anaheim, Calif.