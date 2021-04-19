Appointments still available for Monday’s BCTC drive-thru vaccine clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are still appointments available for Monday’s free drive-thru vaccine clinic at BCTC Newtown Campus located at 500 Newtown Pike.
According to Mayor Linda Gorton, vaccinations will be given from 4-7 P.M. at the clinic, operated through a partnership between the City and Wild Health.
“Now is your chance to get a quick vaccination without leaving your car. Vaccines are our best tool to overcome COVID-19, reopen our economy and reconnect with friends and family,” shared Mayor Gorton in a post.
You can sign-up for an appointment HERE or call 859-217-4679.
