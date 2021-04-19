2 could face robbery charges in Fayette Mall case; caught on Cambridge Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who brandished a gun when confronted by store clerks led to a lockdown at Fayette Mall for a time Monday afternoon and the man and an suspected accomplice both could face robbery charges.

According to Lexington Police, the case started at about 1 p.m. when Dick’s Sporting Goods staff tried to stop the man who was suspected of stealing some Front Line merchandise. The man waved the weapon and employees backed off. As a precaution, parts of the Mall were put on lockdown as police and Mall security assessed the situation.

Police had a possible address for the man in the Cambridge Way area and later, a Lexington officer spotted the man taking something into an apartment in the 1900 block of Cambridge Way. Other officers converged on the area and by 2:30 p.m., officers had the area secured and the complex surrounded, according to the department.

After about 20 minutes of using a speaker system to call the man out of the apartment, three people, including a woman, came out and were detained.

A short time later, a fourth person, identified as the likely suspect, came out. But the man, described as being a Hispanic in his 20s, didn’t cooperate and “actively resisted” being detained, resulting in an officer using a Tazer to help subdue him, police said.

The man was not armed when he came out of the apartment.

An ambulance was sent to check him out.

The man was reported as being in custody at 3:30 p.m., police said.

At about the same time, the city’s Emergency Management Agency was testing some of its storm sirens, prompting residents to worry they were being encouraged to shelter at home. The sirens and the incident were not related, police said.

The man and a woman, also described as being in her 20s, who was among the first three who came out of the apartment, were being questioned Monday evening by police, officers said.

Officers said they suspect the woman was involved with the man.

Investigators were searching the apartment for evidence, the gun or any stolen merchandise, according to the department’s duty commander.

The man and the woman could face first-degree robbery charges. Their names have not been released.

The other two people who came out of the apartment were not detained.