101st Airborne deploying soldiers to Fort Knox as part of exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will deploy approximately 160 Soldiers to Fort Knox, Ky., Tuesday in support of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise.

“We have a crucial responsibility to be ready when the nation calls on us,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, division public affairs officer. “This exercise is an opportunity for us to train the same procedures we use to conduct short-notice deployments anywhere in the world.”

Soldiers from the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team will be joined by the Army’s 110th Chemical Battalion and 48th Chemical Brigade, respectively from Fort Lewis, Washington; and Fort Hood, Texas, in the drill.

The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic effort designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy units around the globe.