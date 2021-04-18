Region 11 Gets the Sweep With Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – It’s a sweep for Region 11. On Sunday, Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson was named the 2021 Kentucky Mr. Basketball, while Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles earned Kentucky Miss Basketball.
Johnson is the Knights all-time leading scorer and is committed to play for Bellarmine next season. Ben is also the first Mr. Basketball in school history and the region’s first Mr. Basketball since 2017.
As for Miles, the Tennessee commit is Franklin County’s second all-time leading scorer. She’s also the school’s all-time leader in assists. Brooklynn is the first Flyer to win Miss Basketball and the region’s first since 2010.
