Paper shred event set April 24 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington normally hosts free paper shred events twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded at no cost.
This event allows Lexington residents to safely dispose of their sensitive materials in an environmentally-friendly way.
Shred-it, a division of Stericycle, securely destroys documents on-site with their fleet of mobile shredding trucks. The material collected is recycled into low-grade paper products.
The next Paper Shred event will be held on Saturday, April 24, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike — enter via Jimmie Campbell Drive.
The Better Business Bureau of Central Kentucky and Keep Lexington Beautiful Commission are also Paper Shred partners.
Please note:
- No wet materials will be accepted.
- No plastic binders or binder clips should be included with materials.
- Staples, paper envelopes and paper clips are acceptable.
- Participants are asked not to arrive before 9 a.m. as event organizers will be unable to accommodate anyone before that time.
- Cardboard boxes will be collected at the event and sent to the Lexington Recycling Center.