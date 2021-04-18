One dead, two missing in Louisville boating mishap Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11/WTVQ) — Pleasure Ridge Park Fire has confirmed that one person is dead and two people are missing after a boat crash and water rescue at Greenwood Boat Dock in the Louisville suburb Saturday night.

Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at the docks on Riverview Park around 10:30 p.m.

PRP Fire says that seven people were aboard a boat that crashed into a barge, and all seven of those people were taken into the Ohio River. Five of the people were recovered by fire officials.

One of the people recovered was taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

All of the people on the boat were adults. The missing two people have been identified as a man and a woman.

Louisville Metro Police, PRP Fire and the Coast Guard have been searching for the missing man and woman. According to officials, search conditions are good with no choppy water.