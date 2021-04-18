Man charged with having intercourse with young child

At about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police trooper Keith Baker arrested Brian Keith Hopkins after executing a complaint warrant, the radio station reported.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – A 44-year-old Middlesboro man is charged with having intercourse with a young child, according to a report by radio station WRIL.

In the citation, Trooper Baker states Hopkins is alleged to have “sexual intercourse with a child aged 12 who is incapable of consent,” the station reported.