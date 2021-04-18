Man charged with having intercourse with young child

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – A 44-year-old Middlesboro man is charged with having intercourse with a young child, according to a report by radio station WRIL.
At about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police trooper Keith Baker arrested Brian Keith Hopkins after executing a complaint warrant, the radio station reported.
In the citation, Trooper Baker states Hopkins is alleged to have “sexual intercourse with a child aged 12 who is incapable of consent,” the station reported.
Hopkins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with Rape – 2nd degree – no force.
He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to jail records.
